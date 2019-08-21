Cabinet approval to amend Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act

During a recent discussion held with the participation of the country’s Muslim ministers and parliamentarians, an agreement was reached concerning certain sections of the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act that require amendments. A group of Muslim parliamentarians have then prepared a proposal on how the act should be amended and it was later presented to the Justice Minister.
The proposal contains 11 amendments to the Act including the legal age for a Muslim marriage.The amendments include:The age of marriage for both the bride and the groom should be 18 years, The bride should sign the Register of Marriage as a sign of her consent, Upgrade the required qualification of a Kadi to Attorney-at-Law and Permit female Kadis (women who will adjudicate family law of Muslims)