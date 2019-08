Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Parliamentarians who resigned from their Ministerial portfolios took oaths as State Ministers again this morning.They were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence, Presidential Media Division sources said.

Accordingly, State Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine - MP Faizal Cassim

State Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment - MP Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana