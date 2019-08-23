SC concludes hearing President’s reference on PC polls

The Supreme Court has concluded its hearing on the reference application by the President, seeking the opinion of the court on holding the Provincial Council election without the Report on Delimitation of Electorates.The Supreme Court will officially inform its decision to President Maithripala Sirisena in due time.The reference application was taken up before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira de Abrew, Prasanna Jayewardene and Vijith Malalgoda this morning (23).At the commencement of the hearing, the Chief Justice told the court that 13 written submissions have been handed over by various parties with regard to the President’s reference application on the Provincial Council elections.