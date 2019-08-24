All National Parks closed for Elephant Census

The Wildlife Conservation Department yesterday announced that all National Parks in the country would be closed from September 13-15 in view of the scheduled island-wide elephant survey. All the visitors’ bungalows the Department operates within the National Parks will also be closed from September 12 to15.An islandwide wild elephant census has been planned for September 13 and 14 centering on 250 jungle locations across the island close to water holes.Enumerating teams totalling 4,500 participants comprising Wildlife Department officers, public servants, armed forces and police personnel and wildlife enthusiasts will take part in the field work.