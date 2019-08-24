AG tells police not to send incomplete reports

Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC has asked the acting IGP to refrain from submitting inconclusive reports in respect of five high-profile cases including the murder of Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickrematunge and former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

The Attorney General’s Co-ordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told that it has been observed that incomplete files are submitted to the Attorney General Department by police in respect of the investigations into the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, murder of Wasim Thajudeen, abduction of 11 persons for the purpose of extorting money, abduction of Keith Noyahr and killing of 17 employees attached to Action Farm Organisation in Muthur.

In his letter to the Acting IGP, Attorney General observed that the investigation reports submitted by police are not at satisfactory level since they do not clearly reveal the suspects involved in the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, murder of Wasim Thajudeen and killing of 17 employees attached to Action Farm Organisation in Muthur.

The Attorney General further observed that the reports have also failed to mention the exact time period needed to conclude the investigations. On August 15, the Attorney General had directed the acting IGP to issue instructions to all Police Divisions to strictly comply with the law and submit completed files for Attorney General’s advice.