Ban on extremist groups to continue : Police

The government's decision to end the state of emergency will not affect the ban on extremist groups and the investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said today (Aug 24). Addressing a press briefing, Mr. Gunasekara refuted a newspaper report that the ban on two extremist groups would be revoked and that those in custody over the attacks too would be released.

The National Thowheed Jamath, Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim, and Willayath As Seylani extremist groups had been banned in the aftermath of the bombings on April 21 after a state of emergency was announced by the government.However, he stated the ban on these groups would continue to be in effect.

The Police Spokesman explained that the suspects arrested in connection with the terrorist attacks are being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and that withdrawing Emergency Regulations will not have an effect on the arrests.He reiterated that the investigations into the suspects and the steps taken to freeze their assets will not be affected.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry too issued a press statement today reiterating that the ban on the terrorist groups would not be affected as a result of calling off Emergency Regulations.