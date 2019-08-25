Ukraine plans to launch flights to Sri Lanka from October

Ukrainian-based SkyUp Airlines, a low-cost air carrier, which belongs to SkyUp LLC, plans to launch flights from Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv to Colombo, Sri Lanka.SkyUp Airlines has filed an application with the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine for the right to make regular flights from Kiev to Sri Lanka, the Avianews reported.

The Low-cost carrier asks to be allowed to fly from Kiev to Colombo from October 1 for an unlimited period with a frequency of twice a week.SkyUp-related tour operator Join UP! announced on its website the launch of a flight program to Sri Lanka, which will be operated by SkyUp, from October 27 on Thursdays and Sundays.

At present, there are no direct flights from Ukraine to Colombo. Earlier, the Kyiv-Colombo flight was operated by Ukraine's largest air carrier, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which later closed it due to the flight's inefficiency.