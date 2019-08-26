Time is ripe for new political journey – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the time is right for the UNP to move away from traditional party politics and embark on a new political path. The Prime Minister was speaking at the vesting of the newly constructed Ankumbura bus stand to the public.



He said that in 2015, a large number of parties had come together to form a new government through the selection of a common candidate. However, now the UNP will initiate a new political journey and form a new political alliance. The negotiations between the parties involved are almost over.

The UNP would field a Presidential candidate and contest as part of a new alliance.The Prime Minister said at the Presidential Election a citizen should not just vote for the individual, but consider the candidate’s policies and what that candidate will do with the votes obtained. Television, posters and newspapers are all good if he has a sound policy, the Premier said.