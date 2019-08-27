Awareness programme on prevention of drugs for teachers in Wadamarachchi

According to the HE the President’s concept and Under the guidance of Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, this drug education programme is conducted with the noble view of creating a country free from drugs as a motion which may lead younger generation away from drug addiction. The third session of this programme being conducted covering the Divisional Secretariats of Jaffna, was held for the teachers in Wadamarachchi Divisional Secretariat and large number of teachers representing the schools there, were present at the programme.