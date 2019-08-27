Awareness programme on prevention of drugs for teachers in Wadamarachchi

Following the President Maithripala Sirisena’s “ Rata Wenuwen Ekata Sitimu” concept, an awareness programme on the prevention of drugs for the teachers in Wadamarachchi Divisional Secretariat, organized by the Sri Lanka Navy’s Drug Prevention Unit formed under Presidential Task Force for Prevention of Drugs, was held at Wadamarachchi Zonal Educational office on 26th August 2019.

According to the HE the President’s concept and Under the guidance of Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, this drug education programme is conducted with the noble view of creating a country free from drugs as a motion which may lead younger generation away from drug addiction. The third session of this programme being conducted covering the Divisional Secretariats of Jaffna, was held for the teachers in Wadamarachchi Divisional Secretariat and large number of teachers representing the schools there, were present at the programme.