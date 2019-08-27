PM to visit Maldives

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will undertake an official visit to the Maldives on September 02 on an invitation by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The two leaders will discuss on bilateral ties and promoting closer cooperation between the two nations in different areas. They will also focus on regional and global issues which have impact on bother countries during their meeting in Male.The Prime Minister will also chair the 4th edition of Indian Ocean Conference organised by India Foundation in association with Government of Maldives and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore on September 03.