INTERPOL General Secretary commends PM

INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock has commended Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for properly understanding the need for the international community to come together to launch a common program to ensure global security and rendering his constant support to improve the international security arrangements. When the delegation met the Premier at the Temple Trees yesterday (27), the Secretary General has stressed that, although the INTERPOL is a police organization, political assistance is required at times to make its role more effective.



Mr Stock has recalled the political assistance and guidance provided by PM Wickremesinghe in the aftermath of Easter Sunday attacks as well as the commitment of Sri Lanka Police and the tri-forces which paved the way arrest of each and every suspect linked to the attacks within a short period of time. The Premier has pointed out that, in order to defeat the global security challenges that the world may face in the future, the entire global community must work together. He has also stressed on the importance of intelligence information sharing for this purpose.

The discussion between the duo has also focused on the necessity of adapting the latest technology for intelligence information sharing to counter global terrorism. INTERPOL Assistan Director Karel Pelan, , Shirani de Fontgalland, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Acting IGP Chandana Wickremesinghe, STF Commandant M.R.F. Latheef, Senior DIG in charge of the CID Ravi Seneviratne and many other distinguished officials attended the event.