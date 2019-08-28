INTERPOL General Secretary commends PM

Mr Stock has recalled the political assistance and guidance provided by PM Wickremesinghe in the aftermath of Easter Sunday attacks as well as the commitment of Sri Lanka Police and the tri-forces which paved the way arrest of each and every suspect linked to the attacks within a short period of time. The Premier has pointed out that, in order to defeat the global security challenges that the world may face in the future, the entire global community must work together. He has also stressed on the importance of intelligence information sharing for this purpose.
The discussion between the duo has also focused on the necessity of adapting the latest technology for intelligence information sharing to counter global terrorism. INTERPOL Assistan Director Karel Pelan, , Shirani de Fontgalland, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Acting IGP Chandana Wickremesinghe, STF Commandant M.R.F. Latheef, Senior DIG in charge of the CID Ravi Seneviratne and many other distinguished officials attended the event.