President to be conferred honorary degree today

President Maithripala Sirisena will receive the Vidwath Jana Prasadini honorary degree today at the convocation to confer the Prachina Panditha degree at Nelum Pokuna Theatre, a release from the Education Ministry said.



At the convocation, Anunayake Thera of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dhamma Chapter, Prof. Ven. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera will receive the Sammana Panditha honorary degree, while Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam will receive the Vibudha Jana Prasadani honorary degree. Ven. Manaapitiye Vajirabuddhi Thera will receive the Swarna Mudrikawa award.

Over 350 persons who passed the Prachina Panditha postgraduate degree examination conducted by the Education Department between 2012 and 2017 will receive their degrees.