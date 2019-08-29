President orders Bonds scam probe expedited

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant authorities to expedite investigations into all aspects of the Central Bank bond scam and called for action to bring in suspects now absconding abroad, the Daily News learns. He said he wanted swift action against the wrong-doers. Yesterday’s top-level conference convened by the President comprised the Bond scam inquiry commission members, the Central Bank Governor, the Finance Ministry Secretary and the acting IGP.

Delays in completing investigations into the Central Bank bond scam are a hindrance to delivering justice, President Sirisena told the special conference which he had convened at the President’s Office yesterday. The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank is chaired by Supreme Court Judge K.T. Chithrasiri. The other members are Justice P.S. Jayawardene and retired Deputy Auditor General K. Vellupillai. During this meeting it was revealed that four interim reports had been submitted to date and, the final reports could be ready by December.

Officials had pointed out that even though they had requested the banks used in the scam to provide relevant documents for the last five years relating to money laundering, the banks had not provided the required information. The delay in obtaining such evidence was a factor in the delay in investigations.The Attorney General’s Department has informed the President that cases have been filed against the defendants under the Penal Code considering those crimes as criminal offences. Evidence in some cases will be presented through affidavits before this December, officials told Daily News.

President Sirisena assured the Commission members that he would provide maximum support to expedite the investigation.Finance Ministry Secretary Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, officials from the Attorney General’s Department, acting Inspector General Chandana Wickremaratne, senior police officers and others participated in this meeting.