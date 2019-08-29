World Anglican Church head here today

Archbishop of Canterbury Rt.Rev.Justin Welby, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church, will arrive in Sri Lanka today on a three-day visit as a mark of solidarity with Sri Lanka.The Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to convey solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings in April, during his visit here.

The Archbishop will be accompanied by his wife Caroline, the Archbishop’s Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo and his Chief of Staff David Porter.The Archbishop of Canterbury is the spiritual head of the worldwide Anglican Communion which has about 85 million members spread over more than 105 countries. He is scheduled to visit St.Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya accompanied by Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and meet the families of Easter Sunday victims.

He will meet the President, Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader later in the evening.The Archbishop of Canterbury will also attend a special meeting at the Colombo Diocesan Chamber premises with the participation interfaith leaders and heads of all churches and later he will participate in a special service at the Anglican Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour, Colombo at 5 pm. After the service, he will move to the BMICH for dinner where he will meet President Maithripala Sirisena.

On August 30, the Archbishop will travel to the Diocesan Council premises and plant a tree to signify his visit to Sri Lanka. Then he will visit the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy and will meet the Chief Prelates of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters of the Siyam Nikaya and the Diyawadana Nilame.Later he will attend a special service at the Anglican Cathedral of Christ the King in Kurunegala.