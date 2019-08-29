Colombo Defence Seminar begins today

The Colombo Defence Seminar held for the ninth consecutive year will begin at the BMICH under the theme ‘Evolving Military Excellence in the Contemporary Security Landscape’. The military expects around 800 participants to attend the Defence Seminar including participants from 42 countries.The programme will include 13 foreign and 14 local speakers over nine sessions following a trajectory of intellectual interactions and cover the sub themes; Contemporary security landscape, Conflict or cooperation, confronting terrorism, military modernisation and military readiness in the contemporary security landscape. The Defense Seminar will also include presentations of the participating experts and comments of the epert panel towards the culmination of the sessions.



Killinochchi Security Force Commander Maj.Gen.G.V.Ravipriya said 81 countries had been invited to attend the Defence Seminar of which 42 countries had confirmed their participation.The Colombo Defence Seminar commenced in 2011 and has since been an annual event in the military calender.

President Maithripala Sirisena will attend the Colombo Defence Seminar as the chief guest and the Defence Secretary General (Retired) Shantha Kottegoda will make the opening remarks and the former South Asian Minister of Constitutional Affairs in the Cabinet of Oresident Nelson Mandela and the serving Director of ‘In Transformation Initiative’ in South Africa will deliver the keynote address. Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva will deliver the welcome address.