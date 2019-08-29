Bohra Community head arrives

His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community arrived in Colombo to conduct a series sermons in the city yesterday. He was received at the airport by cabinet ministers, government officials and members of the community.His Holiness arrived at Burhani Park where thousands of Dawoodi Bohras accorded him a warm welcome. He thanked the Sri Lankan government, especially President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for inviting him as State Guest to Colombo. He also acknowledged the warm welcome and the arrangements made for his visit and the overall Ashara Mubaraka congregation. His Holiness counseled community members to always remain loyal to their homeland and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity in Sri Lanka. During his stay in the city Syedna will also interact with local community members and look into their affairs. Senior government officials of the country and leaders of other faith communities are expected to meet with Syedna and discuss topics pertaining to the betterment of the city and society at large.