Archbishop of Canterbury calls for unity in Sri Lanka

The Archbishop of Canterbury has emphasized the need for Christian unity as he paid tribute to the victims of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks at the St. Sebastian’s Church in Sri Lanka. The figurehead of the Church of England, Justin Welby on Thursday visited St. Sebastian’s Church in the seaside town of Negombo soon after he arrived on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka. More than 100 people died in the church in Negombo, known as “The Little Rome” for it dense Catholic population. A total of 263 people were killed when seven suicide bombers from a local Muslim group attacked three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21.Welby is expected to meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and preside over service in an Anglican cathedral in Colombo.

Source: AP