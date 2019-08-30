Government schools to reopen September 2

All government schools countrywide are scheduled to reopen on September 2, the Ministry of Education has stated in a circular.However, schools that are being used for the evaluation of the G.C.E. (A.L.) Examination answer scripts are to be reopened on September 16, the circular read.Accordingly, the Kurunegala St. Anne’s College, Colombo Royal College, Colombo Nalanda College, Colombo Hindu College, Kalutara Gnanodaya College, Ratnapura Mihindu College, Kandy Kingswood College, Kandy Seetha Devi College, Galle Vidyaloka College, the Vihara Maha Devi Balika Maha Vidyalaya, and the Badulla Uva Maha Vidyalaya, would be closed until September 15, the ministry stated.