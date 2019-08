A special traffic arrangement will be in force on the Marine Drive in Colombo, during certain hours, tomorrow (30), stated the Police Spokesperson.The special traffic arrangement will be enforced from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening, tomorrow.This special traffic plan is implemented due to an international conference held near the Bambalapitiya Railway Station.The conference is scheduled to be held from the 31st of August until the 10th of September.