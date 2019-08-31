UN ready to support Sri Lanka to ensure no enforced disappearances

The United Nation stands ready to support the government of Sri Lanka to fulfill its mandate to provide relief to the victims of enforced disappearances and to ensure no such crimes will occur in the future. Issuing statement to mark the International Day of Enforced Disappearances yesterday, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer said the Enforced Disappearances are heinous crimes and Sri Lanka has a long history of disappearances as evidenced by the numerous national commissions of inquiry which have looked into such allegations over many decades, as well as by UN reports.

Singer said the UN was encouraged by Sri Lanka's ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance in 2016 and particularly by the establishment of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) in 2017.The UN representative pointed out that the OMP has "colossal task" ahead and will need the full support of the state in order to fulfill its very "challenging mandate".UN Resident Coordinator's Full Statement on the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

"No-one has been forgotten"

Today we stand up for the rights of the victims of enforced disappearances and their relatives. In 2010 the UN General Assembly declared that the date of 30 August would be observed as International Day of Enforced Disappearances. Enforced Disappearances are heinous crimes and the UN marks on this date its solidarity with victims and to express deep concern about the continuation of enforced or involuntary disappearances in various regions of the world, as well as harassment, ill-treatment and intimidation of witnesses of disappearances or relatives of persons who have disappeared.

Sri Lanka also has a long history of disappearances. This is evidenced by the numerous national commissions of inquiry which have looked into such allegations over many decades, as well as by UN reports. Today we are reminded of all the families, across the country, that are still looking for answers to the whereabouts and fate of their disappeared loved-ones and accountability for the perpetrators of these crimes.