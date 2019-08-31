Navy stands at ready amid fears of flood

The Navy, in preparation for possible flood threat, sent out a team of Navy's Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU) personnel to the Rathnapura District yesterday (30th August), to carry out relief actions when needed. Upon a request made by the Disaster Management Centre from the Navy, this relief team was attached to the Divisional Secretariat of Rathnapura to swiftly respond to any eventuality in a backdrop where the Sabaragamuwa Province receives torrential rains over the past couple of days. Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva the Navy relief teams have been kept on standby in every Naval Command to engage in flood relief operations, in areas which are susceptible to floods.