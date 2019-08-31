Traffic restrictions along Galle Road The Galle Road will be restricted for traffic from today (Aug 31) until September 4 due to the annual perahara of the Seenigama Devalaya, police said.

The road will be closed during the following times;

August 31 - 1:10 pm to 6 pm

September 1 - 1:30 pm to 6 pm

9:30 pm on September 2 to 2:30 am on September 3

10 pm on September 3 to 03 am on September 4

Police said that the following alternative route could be used by drivers during these time periods ;

All vehicles (except for heavy vehicles) travelling from Colombo to Galle can take the right turn From Kahawa junction in Meetiyagoda, take the left turn from Kiralagahawela junction, pass through Aluthwala, Sarana Junction, Gonapinuwala junction, Kumarakanda junction, and reach Galle Road.Meanwhile, one lane in Galle Road would be open for traffic for vehicles travelling from Galle to Colombo.