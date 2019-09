The Colombo Chief Magistrate had issued a Court Order preventing protests and protest demonstration in the vicinity of the Hulftsdorp between September 1 and September 10, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

The Court Order comes in the wake of the General Secretary of the Sinhale Organization, Ven. Madille Pannaloka Thera, Ravana Balaya Convener Ven. Iththe Kande Saddhatissa Thera and other monks holding protests in the vicinity of the Hulftsdorp and the order specifically bars them in any such activities. The Magistrate ordered that ‘no act of disturbance of peace and riot should be committed”.