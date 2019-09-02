ACJU requests Muslim women to avoid full-face cover

ACJU Vice President Ash Shaikh H. Omardeen in a statement has pointed out that the fear psychosis of the people still remains in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, and as a result those who wear full-face covers could face inconvenience.The ACJU requests the Muslim women to be mindful of their attire at public places because extremists could try to get undue mileage out of it. The ACJU pointed out that the Muslims must be cautious at this moment in order to win their rights in the proper manner.