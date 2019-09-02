ACJU requests Muslim women to avoid full-face cover

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) yesterday issuing a statement calling on Muslim women to avoid situations where they could face harassment due to their attire.The statement was issued with reference to the matter of wearing ‘Niqab’ and ‘Burka’ face veils that result in full-face cover which was banned under Emergency law in the immediate aftermath of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, Muslim community sources said.



ACJU Vice President Ash Shaikh H. Omardeen in a statement has pointed out that the fear psychosis of the people still remains in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, and as a result those who wear full-face covers could face inconvenience.The ACJU requests the Muslim women to be mindful of their attire at public places because extremists could try to get undue mileage out of it. The ACJU pointed out that the Muslims must be cautious at this moment in order to win their rights in the proper manner.