September 02, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    PM arrives in Maldives on official visit Featured

    September 02, 2019
    PM arrives in Maldives on official visit

    Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived in the Maldives today on an Official Visit at the invitation of President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.The Prime Minister, accompanied by his spouse, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, and visiting delegation arrived at Velana International Airport and was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid.

    The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Solih, on strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and the Maldives, which will be further progressed by several cooperation agreements scheduled to be signed between the two Governments today, the President's office said.Sri Lanka and the Maldives are scheduled to sign four agreements during the Premier's visit.One of the four agreements scheduled to be signed between the two Indian Ocean island nations is an Agreement on the facilitation of Visa arrangements between the Government of the Maldives and the Government of Sri Lanka.
    The two government will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on matters in higher education and water supply sectors and a MoU on Vocational Training and Youth Development.Prime Minister Wickramasinghe will also be chairing the 4th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC), scheduled to be held from 3-4 September at Paradise Island Resort.Prime Minister's 13-member delegation includes Ministers Rauff Hakeem, Vajira Abeywardena and Daya Gamage, State Minister Anoma Gamage and Prime Minister's Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

     

    « Building motherland is first and foremost – PM Navy to conserve beautiful coastal belt »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya