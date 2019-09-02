PM arrives in Maldives on official visit

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Solih, on strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and the Maldives, which will be further progressed by several cooperation agreements scheduled to be signed between the two Governments today, the President's office said.Sri Lanka and the Maldives are scheduled to sign four agreements during the Premier's visit.One of the four agreements scheduled to be signed between the two Indian Ocean island nations is an Agreement on the facilitation of Visa arrangements between the Government of the Maldives and the Government of Sri Lanka.

The two government will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on matters in higher education and water supply sectors and a MoU on Vocational Training and Youth Development.Prime Minister Wickramasinghe will also be chairing the 4th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC), scheduled to be held from 3-4 September at Paradise Island Resort.Prime Minister's 13-member delegation includes Ministers Rauff Hakeem, Vajira Abeywardena and Daya Gamage, State Minister Anoma Gamage and Prime Minister's Secretary Saman Ekanayake.