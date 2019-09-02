Ready to reduce risk of flooding

The Navy on 30th August sprang into action to remove branches and twigs of trees and debris collected at the underside of Wakwella bridge in Galle.As a result of heavy downpour reported from many parts of the country these days, the water levels of rivers have swollen multi fold. Accordingly, the underside of the Wakwella bridge across the Gin ganga has also been blocked with large bamboo trees, branches of trees and debris. In this backdrop, the Navy rose to the occasion to clear the blockage averting a possible flood situation which could affect people residing in houses close to the river banks.