Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at Velana International Airport, Male today begining his three day official visit to the Maldives on the invitation of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.The Prime Minister and the delegation was received on his arrival at the airport by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

Later, the Prime Minister was received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Rupublic square where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour with a gun salutePrime Minister Wickremesinghe inspected the guard and took the salute.

The Prime Minister, his wife Maithree Wickramesinghe and the delegation was taken to the President’s House in a colourful cultural procession where the two leaders held bilateral discussions.