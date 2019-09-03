SC informs:PC polls cannot be held under previous election system,

The Supreme Court has informed the President that the Provincial Council elections cannot be held under the previous election system or the Provincial Councils (Amendment) Act.Issuing a statement, Secretary to the President Udaya Seneviratne said the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously agreed on the verdict.

The Supreme Court has informed the President that the election cannot be held under the Provincial Council (Amendment) Act since the President does not have the authority to declare the boundaries set out in the report handed over to the Minister by the Delimitation Committee.

President Maithripala Sirisena submitted a reference application, seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court on holding the Provincial Council election without the Report on Delimitation of Electorates, as the delay in holding the elections bar people from exercising their universal franchise.

The reference application was taken up before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira de Abrew, Prasanna Jayewardene and Vijith Malalgoda on August 23.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court issued its opinion on the matter on August 29