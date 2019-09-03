Elpitiya PS poll on Oct. 11

The Elections Commission has reportedly taken a decision to hold the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election on October 11, 2009.Sources said that the extraordinary gazette notification was to be issued by the Galle Returning Officer.Recently, the Supreme Court ordered the Elections Commission to hold the elections for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha after accepting the rejected nomination list of the Democratic United National Front (DUNF).

On 30th August, the Supreme Court ordered the Elections Commission to hold the elections of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha after accepting nominations by Democratic United National Front (DUNF).The DUNF had previously lodged a petition alleging an injustice as their nominations were rejected for the Local Government election of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

On January 30, 2018, the Supreme Court had issued an interim injunction preventing elections being held for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, after considering the petition filed by the DUNF in connection with the upcoming Local Government polls.