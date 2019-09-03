Teaching appointments for 4286 National Diploma holders

A ceremony to provide teaching appointments to 4286 National Diploma holders in Teaching will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.The students who have followed 31 subjects in 19 Colleges of Education in Sinhala, Tamil and English are considered as Teachers. Of them, 2340 have completed two year courses in Sinhala medium, 1300 in Tamil and 646 in English.Minister of Education Akila Wiraja kariyawasam has instructed the officials of the Ministry of Education to fill the shortage of teachers in the national and provincial schools.