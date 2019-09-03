Gazette issued to hold Elpitiya PS election on Oct. 11

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued confirming that the election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha will take place on October 11, 2019.The gazette has been issued by the Returning Officer of Galle District, Somarathna Vidhanapathirana.

The notice amends the date of poll of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha fixed for 10.02.2018 by notice published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2051/3 of 26.12.2017 under Section 38(1) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Chapter 262) as amended by the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act of No. 16 of 2017.

It also appoints 11.10.2019 as the date for taking of the Poll of the said Local Authority in terms of the judgement in SC Writ Application No. 12/2018 of the Supreme Court.On 30th August, the Supreme Court ordered the Elections Commission to hold the elections of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha after accepting nominations by the Democratic United National Front (DUNF).

The DUNF had previously lodged a petition alleging an injustice as their nominations were rejected for the Local Authorities Election of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.Delivering the verdict of the petition, the judge bench has ordered the Election Commission to accept the rejected nominations of the DUNF for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

On January 30, 2018, the Supreme Court had issued an interim injunction preventing elections being held for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, after considering the petition filed by the DUNF in connection with the upcoming Local Government polls.