Prof. Carlo Fonseka: ‘An esteemed intellectual, Leftist and rationalist’

Late Prof. Carlo Fonseka who played an outstanding role as an authoritative intellectual in the medical field in Sri Lanka was held in high esteem across the nation as a political activist, author, song winter and rationalist.Prof. Fonseka who valued modern scientific thinking was inclined towards the doctrine of cause and effect (causality) in the early 1970s. Thereafter, he raised his voice against illusion through scientific thought. The guidance he offered to transform Sri Lankan scientific thought to a new direction needs special mention.

Prof. Fonseka who was acclaimed as an intellectual and was engaged in the Leftist political movement in the country has rendered special service as a conceptual interventionist in the Sri Lankan political process from time to time.He served the Sri Lanka medical sector as a lecturer and professor for over four decades. There are a large number of medical students who developed their knowledge and skills under his guidance. Subsequently, he served as the Dean of the Medical Faculty of Kelaniya University and President of the Sri Lanka Medical Council.Prof. Fonseka who loved literature and the Arts and constant reading was able to express his views and feelings to society in simple terms.

Although the songs he has written are few, they offered unlimited pleasure to listeners.While saluting Prof. Carlo Fonseka who rendered an excellent service in medicine, politics, social activity, literature and social progress, I join Maithree Wickramasinghe in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and relatives grieving his demise.

Ranil Wickremesinghe-Prime Minister