Armed forces annual joint field exercise begins

The participants through the execution of several special operation missions are expected to perform core tasks as specified and incorporated in the mock operations until the Exercise reaches its apex and subsequent culmination. Using special operational tactics, the 2400 Infantrymen, including largely the Commandos, Special Forces and Mechanized Infantry Regiment troops of the Army, 400 Sailors and 200 Airmen, together with those foreign military representatives and observers from Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria and Zambia are scheduled to join the mega Exercise during specific locations as directed by the Director, FTX, Major General Laksiri Waduge. The Field Training Exercise terminates with the 'Critical Engagement' on September 23 at Kuchchaveli, a day prior to the closing ceremony on the 24th.