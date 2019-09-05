Sri Devi new train service to KKS starts today

A new train service titled Sri Devi was commissioned from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai (KKS) this morning, the Railway Control room said. The train will be in service daily from today.The train leaves Colombo Fort Railway Station at 3.55 p.m and scheduled to reach KKS at 11.14 p.m.The same train will depart from KKS at 3.45 a.m and reach Colombo Fort at 10.24 p.m.

An official of the Control Room said that the train, which was originally operated up to Vavuniya, had been extended to KKS and Christened Sri Devi.The official said that except for the ordinary compartments, the train had been added two air-conditioned coaches.