aThe Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) in Macau has lowered its travel advisory to Sri Lanka from Level 2 to Level 1, nearly five months after the terror attacks on Easter Sunday. The Office has however advised Macao residents who intend on traveling to Sri Lanka to be cautious."GGCT alerts Macao residents who intend to travel to or are already in Sri Lanka to be aware and follow closely the development of the situation that might affect their personal safety there," their statement said.