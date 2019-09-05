SC asks IGP to inform decision to submit revised affidavit

The Supreme Court today (05) set a date for the attorney-at-law representing Inspector General of Police (IGP) to inform the court on his client’s decision on submitting a revised affidavit, instead of the one that was criticized by the Attorney General for making false allegations.Accordingly, the IGP is required to inform the Supreme Court on submitting a revised affidavit on the 25th of August.

When the 12 Fundamental Rights petitions filed against the IGP and former Defence Secretary were taken up yesterday (04) before the Supreme Court’s seven-judge bench chaired by the Chief Justice, the Attorney General raised an objection and made a special request from the court to deliver an order calling for the IGP to withdraw his affidavit as it contains baseless allegations.

The police chief, in his affidavit, has alleged that the Attorney General and the President are in an attempt to scheme a lawsuit against him.The Chief Justice has inquired Attorney-at-Law Viran Corea, who represents the IGP, whether his client is willing to submit a revised affidavit.