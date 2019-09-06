‘Jeevanabhimani’ Movement to uplift the dignity of youth

“Jeevanabhimani” National Movement begins as a rural-wide program to develop youth’s attitudes and skills while preserving their dignity.The program is to be implemented island wide in the future according to a concept of President Maithripala Sirisena. The headquarters of this movement was established at the Lake House building in Colombo this (04th) with the participation of Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne.

The program focuses on identifying and addressing the significant issues of youth and young people and creating a better future for them.As a community based program, the specialty of this programs is to address the issues of the youth in their own environment. This will provide them with the necessary background to build a better future.

Speaking on the event, Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne said that it is the government’s prime responsibility to create a better tomorrow for the youth.The Presidential Secretary said that the drugs were destroying the youth today. He further stated that a large scale program is being implemented with the guidance of the President to eliminate the drug menace from the country.

Also he said that an active program was needed to revive and rejuvenate the lives of the youth who were lost due to drugs.The President said that the new program, ‘Jeevanabhimani’ would make a huge contribution to this and that all citizens need the support these programs to be successful.