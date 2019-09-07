Fmr Defence Secy, IGP will be charged with ‘murder’ – DSG

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peris yesterday told the Colombo High Court that charges will be filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujitha Jayasundera for committing murder and conspiring to commit murder in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.The Deputy Solicitor General told court that IGP Jayasundera, who has been sent on compulsory leave, and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, had failed to take action despite repeated warnings by State intelligence agencies of an imminent attack by the Thawheed Jama’ath.

He submitted that the State intelligence agencies had apprised the IGP 131 times and former defence Secretary 97 times of a possible attack by the Thowheed Jama’ath organization.The DSG made these revelations when the revision application filed by the Attorney General challenging the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s order to grant bail on IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks was taken up before the Colombo High Court yesterday. The presiding judge was Justice Vikum Kaluarachchi.

The Attorney General, through this revision application, sought an Interim Order to stay the bail order made by Colombo Chief Magistrate on July 9 and commit the two suspects to remand custody.Both suspects were earlier arrested by the CID over the allegation of criminal negligence, murder and failure to prevent or at least minimise damages, caused during the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

However, Colombo Chief Magistrate Ms. Lanka Jayaratne ordered the release of the two suspects on bail citing that there were insufficient facts for the two suspects to be charged with murder under Section 296 of the Penal Code.In his revision application, the Attorney General observed that the order of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court was illegal, unjust, unfair, arbitrary and against the weight of material placed before the Magistrate.