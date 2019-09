Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka and United People’s Freedom Alliance Matara District MP and former minister Chandrasiri Gajadheera at a private hospital in Colombo last evening (6).He was 73. Gajadheera entered politics through the Lanka National Students’ Movement and became an outstanding character within the International Communist Movement and the World Federation of Democratic Youth.He was a Member of Parliament till his demise, since 1993.