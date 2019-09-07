New Commission of Inquiry to probe Easter attack will be established

All information and every fact about the Easter Sunday tragedy will be disclosed to the public shortly following the findings of a fresh Commission of Inquiry into Easter Sunday bombings of three churches and three hotels in Colombo and two other cities on April 21.This will be done in response to the request by Roman Catholic Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in Galle yesterday.The new commission will be established based on the outcomes of the currently functioning Presidential Commission and the Parliamentary Select Committee, the Premier assured.



The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Southern Provincial Office of the Department for Registration of Persons and the launch of the One-day Service for the issue of National Identity Cards.Cardinal Ranjith has made a request from us to establish a fresh Commission of Inquiry with regard to the Easter Sunday Attack. Such a commission should be established afresh. We agree with the Cardinal’s request. In instituting a new commission, reports of the ongoing Presidential Commission and Parliamentary Select Committee will be taken into consideration, Wickremesinghe further observed.

“People of the country are keen to know all facts and details about the brutal attack. Therefore all findings of the existing committees will collected together with other information that can be gathered from other sources in forming a new commission. I absolutely endorsed the Cardinal’s proposal.“We regret the loss of life of innocent people in the bomb attacks. However, we were able to control the tense situation and usher in normalcy in a very short period of time, Prime Minister pointed out.

The new Southern Provincial Office of the Department for Registration of Persons and the One-day Service for NICs were installed at the Galle Four Gravets Divisional Secretariat. Ministers Daya Gamage, Vajira Abeywardana and Gayantha Karunathilake and parliamentarians Wijepala Hettiarachchi and Manusha Nanayakkara were present.