Teachers should always update their knowledge

The teacher generation should constantly update their knowledge for the sake of the qualitative development of education, President Maithripala Sirisena said today.The President pointed this out addressing the gathering at the North Central Province Graduate Teacher appointments ceremony held at the Kekirawa Madya Maha Vidyalaya auditorium.

The President said today's teacher had a great responsibility to mould a future generation armed with knowledge and creative skills to suit changing world trends and nurture moral values of the children keeping pace with new technology.A batch of 539 graduate teachers including 428 Sinhala medium teachers, 100 Tamil medium teachers and 11 English medium teachers received appointment letters at this ceremony filling all teacher vacancies in the NCP.

The President symbolically handed over appointment letters to a select number of teachers to mark the occasion, a communique by the President’s Media Unit said.NCP Governor Sarath Ekanayake, Parliamentarians Duminda Dissanyake, Weerakumara Dissanayake and Chandima Gamage and several other peoples representatives and state officials were present on the occasion.