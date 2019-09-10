PM to appear before Presidential Commission on 12

The Presidential Commission probing alleged corruptions of the government yesterday issued summons on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to appear before the commission on September 12 at 9.30 a.m. to obtain a statement over the lease of DPA Jayasinghe building which houses the Agriculture Ministry.The Commission also wishes to obtain a statement from the Prime Minister over the Cabinet paper he submitted on September 21, 2015 to take over the “Govijana Mandhiraya” building, which housed the Agriculture Ministry for parliamentary committees, a statement issued by the Commission said .

“The Prime Minister’s Office and Temple Trees were kept informed of the Commission’s order by fax and commission officials will hand over the order to the Prime Minister’s office and Temple Trees tomorrow,” the statement saidFormer Agriculture Minister Duminda Dissanayake is to appear before the commission to provide a statement over the lease of DPA Jayasinghe building, which houses Agriculture building Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, providing a statement to the Commission, said the building was leased on an exorbitant monthly rental due to the inefficiency of the ministry officials.