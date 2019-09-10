SLNS Sayura and Nandimithra returned to the Trinco port from successful tour

SLNS Sayura and SLNS Nandimithra which proceeded on 22nd August 2019 from the port of Trincomalee for a goodwill and training visit to Bangladesh and Myanmar, returned to the home port on 8th September 2019, on completion of a successful tour events.The two ships were welcomed in accordance with naval traditions upon their arrivals and Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Merril Wickramasinghe and senior officers of the ENA were also present on this occasion.

Ships on tour reached the Chittagong port in Bangladesh on 26th August and stayed till 29th. Commanding Officer of SLNS Sayura Captain (ASW) Nilantha Hewavithana and Commanding Officer SLNS Nandimithra Captain (C) Budhdhika Liyanagamage called on Commander Chittagong (COMCHIT) Rear Admiral Abu Ashraf and Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet (COMBAN) Rear Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.