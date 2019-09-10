SLNS Sayura and Nandimithra returned to the Trinco port from successful tour

During the stay in Bangladesh, Sri Lankan Officer Under Trainees visited Bangladesh Naval Academy and participated in a friendly basketball match with Under Training Officers of the Bangladesh Navy, organized by the Bangladesh Navy. Moreover, on their departure the SLN ships, involved in a Passage Exercise with their Bangladesh counterparts.On 01st September 2019 SLN ships reached the Yangoon port, Myanmar. Commanding Officers of both ships called on Ayayar Waddi Naval Region Commander (ANRC), Commodore Hteni Win and mementos were exchanged to mark the importance of the occasion.
During the stay in Myanmar, ships’ crew visited MN 1st Fleet, Naval Training Command and National Village. SLN personnel also participated in a friendly volleyball match organized by Myanmar Navy. Accordingly, on completion of their tour events SL Navy ships left Yangoon Port, Myanmar for Sri Lanka on 4th September 2019. Training and goodwill visits of this nature pave the way for exchanging professional experience and to strengthen cooperation among the regional navies.