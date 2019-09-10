September 10, 2019
    SLNS Sayura and Nandimithra returned to the Trinco port from successful tour

    SLNS Sayura and SLNS Nandimithra which proceeded on 22nd August 2019 from the port of Trincomalee for a goodwill and training visit to Bangladesh and Myanmar, returned to the home port on 8th September 2019, on completion of a successful tour events.The two ships were welcomed in accordance with naval traditions upon their arrivals and Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Merril Wickramasinghe and senior officers of the ENA were also present on this occasion.

    Ships on tour reached the Chittagong port in Bangladesh on 26th August and stayed till 29th. Commanding Officer of SLNS Sayura Captain (ASW) Nilantha Hewavithana and Commanding Officer SLNS Nandimithra Captain (C) Budhdhika Liyanagamage called on Commander Chittagong (COMCHIT) Rear Admiral Abu Ashraf and Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet (COMBAN) Rear Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.

    During the stay in Bangladesh, Sri Lankan Officer Under Trainees visited Bangladesh Naval Academy and participated in a friendly basketball match with Under Training Officers of the Bangladesh Navy, organized by the Bangladesh Navy. Moreover, on their departure the SLN ships, involved in a Passage Exercise with their Bangladesh counterparts.On 01st September 2019 SLN ships reached the Yangoon port, Myanmar. Commanding Officers of both ships called on Ayayar Waddi Naval Region Commander (ANRC), Commodore Hteni Win and mementos were exchanged to mark the importance of the occasion.
    During the stay in Myanmar, ships’ crew visited MN 1st Fleet, Naval Training Command and National Village. SLN personnel also participated in a friendly volleyball match organized by Myanmar Navy. Accordingly, on completion of their tour events SL Navy ships left Yangoon Port, Myanmar for Sri Lanka on 4th September 2019. Training and goodwill visits of this nature pave the way for exchanging professional experience and to strengthen cooperation among the regional navies.

     

