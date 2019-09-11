September 11, 2019
    September 11, 2019
    President hands 75 Temples title deeds of sacred premises

    The President Maithripala Sirisena handed over title deeds of sacred premises for 75 temples on Tuesday (10) morning at the President’s House.Providing title deeds of sacred premises is being conducted in parallel to the National Program of handing land deeds and land certificates to one million citizens of Sri Lanka.


    Over 355 title deeds of sacred premises have been issued from 2015 with arrangements being made to provide another 700.Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Sri Wimaladamma Thero, Anunayaka of the Malwatte Chapter and Ministers Sajith Premadasa and Gayantha Karunathilake were also present at the occasion.

