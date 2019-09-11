Sports Minister bars former SLC President from holding any position

The minister further instructs the SLC to prevent Thilanga Sumathipala from participating as or representing Sri Lanka Cricket, pending further notification pursuant to a report to be received by the minister. The Sports Minister further states that he has appointed a three-member investigation panel following a complaint received by a sports club.
The panel is tasked with investigating whether MP Thilanga Sumahipala is disqualified from functioning as office bearer of SLC in terms of regulations of the National Association of Sports Regulations and to report back to him within a month.