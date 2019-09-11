Wheat flour to be sold at previous price

Meanwhile the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had stressed that legal action would be sought against the increase of the wheat flour price without its approval.However, representatives from the companies were called before the Cost of Living Committee today (10) to show cause on the price hike.
Minister of Agriculture P. Harrison says that the companies had agreed to sell wheat flour at the old price during the meeting. He also said that the companied were given a period of 3 weeks to show cause regarding the wheat flour price increase.