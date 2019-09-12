President joins the first run of Pulathisi Inter City Train

The Pulathisi Inter City train service from Colombo Fort to Polonnaruwa commenced its first run yesterday. President Maithripala Sirisena joined this inaugural Pulathisi train and travelled from Fort to Maradana railway station. The Pulathisi Inter City train travels daily at 3.00 p.m. from Fort Station and reaches Polonnaruwa Railway Station at 7.45 p.m. The eturn journey stars at 3.45 a.m. and reaches Colombo Fort at 9.06 a.m. It stops at Kurunegala, mahawa, Kekirawa, Habarana and Hingurakgoda railway stations.