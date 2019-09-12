President joins the first run of Pulathisi Inter City Train

The Pulathisi Inter City train service from Colombo Fort to Polonnaruwa commenced its first run yesterday. President Maithripala Sirisena joined this inaugural Pulathisi train and travelled from Fort to Maradana railway station. The Pulathisi Inter City train travels daily at 3.00 p.m. from Fort Station and reaches Polonnaruwa Railway Station at 7.45 p.m. The eturn journey stars at 3.45 a.m. and reaches Colombo Fort at 9.06 a.m. It stops at Kurunegala, mahawa, Kekirawa, Habarana and Hingurakgoda railway stations.
Pulathisi is a S-13 Grade, luxury train. This service fulfills the long felt need for a special train service between Colombo and Polonnaruwa on the mediation on President Sirisena. The President, who travelled by Pulathisi to Mardana, inspected the main control room at the Maradana Railway Station. Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, State Ministr Ashoka Abeysinghe, Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Sandhu and several other invitees were present on this occasion.