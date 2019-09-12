Sri Lanka and Togo focus on expanding trade and investment

Leaders of Sri Lanka and Togolese Republic have paid their attention to expand trade and investment between the two countries. This was discussed at length when the President Maithripala Sirisena and the visiting President of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé met at the President’s Office yesterday (11). On his arrival at the President’s Office, President Faure Gnassingbe was warmly welcomed by President Sirisena. President Sirisena said the Togolese President’s visit to Sri Lanka is a great boost to the economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.



President Faure Gnassingbe said he will invite Sri Lankan businessmen and investors for new investment opportunities in Togo during a meeting scheduled for tomorrow with leading Sri Lankan businessmen. He added that steps will be taken, especially to provide more facilities for the businessmen in the garment industry.President Sirisena briefed his Togolese counterpart on the successful measures taken by the government and the security forces within a short period of time to combat terrorism surfaced with the terrorist attacks on the 21st of April.

President Faure Gnassingbe said he expects to discuss Sri Lanka’s progress in tackling terrorism at the International Terrorism Conference which is to begin in Togo next Saturday.President Sirisena expressed his satisfaction over Togo President’s short but fruitful visit to Sri Lanka and said it is a top priority of Sri Lanka to strengthen economic ties with African countries.

The President expressing hope that the Togolese President’s visit will further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between the two countries, presented a special memento to President Faure Gnassingbe. Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Ranjith Aluvihare, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ravinatha Aryasinha and several others were present at the occasion.