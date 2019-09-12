President instructs to expedite enacting laws to prevent terrorism

The President further stated that the Attorney General has informed him that it is in his discretion to participate in the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Easter attack or not. However, the President said, as a leader, who considers the importance of national security and respects democracy, he has decided to participate in the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks.Following the Easter Sunday Attacks, a group of MPs have prepared and handed over a series of proposals to ensure the security and safety of the people and the country, and the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security is tasked to look into the submissions and draft or amend the necessary legislation.
The Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security is chaired by MP Malith Jayathilaka.Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, MPs Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Ajith P. Perera, and Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, the Secretary Defense and the Commanders of the Armed Forces participated in the review meeting.