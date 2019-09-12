President instructs to expedite enacting laws to prevent terrorism

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena Wednesday Instructed to expedite the amendments of existing laws and introduce new legislation to prevent terrorism.The President gave these instructions at a progress review meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security held at the Parliamentary Complex last morning.Expressing his views, President Sirisena emphasized that the decisions taken on national security should not be delayed at all and it is very important to take the necessary decisions immediately.The President stressed the commitment of all responsible parties to ensure that the country does not have to face another tragic event like the one which the country faced on the 21st of April.

The President further stated that the Attorney General has informed him that it is in his discretion to participate in the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Easter attack or not. However, the President said, as a leader, who considers the importance of national security and respects democracy, he has decided to participate in the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks.Following the Easter Sunday Attacks, a group of MPs have prepared and handed over a series of proposals to ensure the security and safety of the people and the country, and the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security is tasked to look into the submissions and draft or amend the necessary legislation.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security is chaired by MP Malith Jayathilaka.Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, MPs Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Ajith P. Perera, and Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, the Secretary Defense and the Commanders of the Armed Forces participated in the review meeting.