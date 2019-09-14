September 14, 2019
    Election Commission instructs to monitor social media during the election

    The National Election Commission has informed the Information Technology Society Sri Lanka (ITSSL) to monitor social media activity during the presidential election.This was stated during a meeting between the Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and the Information Technology Society Sri Lanka recently.

    Thousands of fake Facebook and Twitter accounts have been created to target the upcoming polls, according to the ITSSL.Chairman of the ITSSL, Rajiv Yasiru Kuruwitage stated that the tendency for various people to post insults and hate speech on social media has also increased.

     

